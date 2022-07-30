Workforce Solutions of East Texas’ Palestine Workforce Center has reopened at its new location on East Murchison Street across from the Anderson County Courthouse Annex. The 5,335 square foot facility offers five times more space than its previous location inside the Palestine Mall.
Local officials, WSET board members and the East Texas Council of Governments voted to approve the move earlier this year. A two year lease on the building started in June. WSET closed the mall location a year ago and operated out of a temporary mobile bus unit parked in front of the new location at 500 E. Murchison St. during its renovation.
WSET Operations Manager Cathey Heitman said that the new location allows much more space for equipment and prospective employees. Ten to fifteen people can use computers and internet services at a time to search for jobs, complete job applications, or take online classes, but that’s not all.
“Now we actually have a testing room; each advisor has their own office,” Heitman said. “We have a training room; we have a meeting room; we just have so much more available there.”
Employees at the new location include Patricia Wilkerson, customer service representative; Deanna Rosenbusch, facilitator/coordinator; Xena Cabrera, youth career advisor; and Matt Brown, adult and dislocated worker career advisor. Heitman offices out of Athens but travels to Palestine once a week.
The Palestine location is known as Area 1. The area has four counties: Anderson, Henderson, Rains and VanZandt. The only two brick and mortar locations are in Palestine and Athens, while the other two counties have mobile units.
"Palestine and Anderson County are crucial to East Texas' overall success," said Executive Director Doug Shryock. "We're thrilled to be in such a central location where we can provide necessary services to jobseekers and help businesses discover workers who will produce results daily."
Workforce Solutions offers job seekers access to computers, business machines and internet, employment listings and referrals, resume assistance and veteran services. They also provide information about community resources, childcare, the labor market, career exploration and planning, GED referral, job search workshops, occupational training and vocational rehabilitation.
The center also offers employers assistance with onsite recruiting, interviewing and hiring, job fairs, online job postings, customized skill training, wage and labor market information and employee layoffs.
The center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information call 903-212-9982 or visit www.easttexasworkforce.org.
