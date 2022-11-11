At 96 years old, World War II United States Navy veteran Marion Hortman is likely the oldest veteran in Anderson County. Saturday, Hortman will be honored as Grand Marshal of the city’s Veterans Day parade.
Hortman graduated from Elkhart schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy to join the war effort. Upon completing basic training in California he was assigned to the Navy Armed Guard, a unit whose history is among the most storied and dangerous in all of WWII.
“He served aboard a merchant supply ship in the southeast Asia region in the China, Burma and India theatre,” said Hortman’s son Darell. “He was crew captain of the 5-inch, 38 caliber dual purpose/anti-aircraft gun on the SS Koloa Victory. The projectile for that gun was 5 inches in diameter.”
Their mission was to get supplies to Allied forces in southeast Asia fighting the Japanese, including crews flying across “the hump” in the Himalayan Mountains into China. This often meant leaving the safety of the convoy and sailing alone without lights or radio communication in order to get through enemy patrols to deliver the supplies.
After the war, Hortman returned to Elkhart and continued his service to his community. He joined the Elkhart Volunteer Fire Department, once driving an open cab fire truck from Texarkana to Elkhart. He helped organize the Elkhart Lions Club, giving special attention to families with disabled children. Later Hortman organized United Church Charities, served on the Elkhart School Board, served 14 years on the Elkhart City Council and led the effort to establish the Elkhart Medical Center, now a part of the Christus network.
Veterans of WWII are a rare breed today. They seldom call attention to themselves and many seem uncomfortable in the spotlight. Rest assured, though, being in the presence of one of these soldiers, sailors, Marines or airmen is of the highest honor.
Welcome home Marion Hortman. Thank you for your service.
