The Anderson County Deputy deputy wounded in an October shootout has been released from UT Health in Tyler and is headed home in time for the holidays.
Deputy Bradley Colman has been in the Tyler hospital for six week and four days after being shot while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.
Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor said Wednesday Colman “Has a long road to recovery with lot of rehab in his future, but is in good spirits and looking forward to being at home.”
Sheriff Taylor shares Colman’s thanks for all of the community support.
“Deputy Colman asked me to express how grateful he is for the overwhelming outpouring of support from residents and school children,” said Taylor. “We are grateful for the prayers and ask that you continue to pray for Deputy Colman as he continues to heal.”
Colman underwent several surgeries on his leg for a gunshot wound he received Oct. 19 at the Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park, where a 3:30 p.m. shootout occurred between Colman and suspect Terry Lee Countryman, Jr.
Colman was investigating a vehicle that Countryman had allegedly stolen earlier in the day.
Hailing from Iowa, Colman's family traveled to Texas to see him.
Colman received lifesaving aid from a fellow ACSO deputy and a trooper with the Department of Public Safety, before being transported to UT Health in Tyler.
After Countryman, 34, of Palestine, shot Colman, he stole Colman's squad car and fled. At about 5:30 p.m., a state trooper located Countryman near FM 2330 and County Road 458.
Countryman pointed a rifle at the trooper, who fired his service weapon, wounding the suspect. Countryman later died at Palestine Regional Medical Center, Texas Rangers reported. The trooper was uninjured.
Countryman, an oil-field worker, was a 2003 graduate of Elkhart High School.
