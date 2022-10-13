The theme for the 77th annual Peanut Festival is "Home of Heroes." Robert G. “Bob” Kageler more than qualifies as a Hometown Hero.
In March of 1943 Kageler, a native of Rosenberg, Texas, was drafted into the military. At the age of 18 and freshly inducted, Kageler trained in New Jersey, Florida and Tennessee, and became a part of the 932nd Signal Battalion. The Army battalion was created to manage communication and information systems for the combined armed forces.
Following his training, Kageler climbed aboard the Queen Mary and disembarked a few days later in Glasgow, Scotland. The date was December 9, Kageler’s 19th birthday.
Kageler served in England, France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.
In June of 1944, he took part in the invasion of Normandy on Omaha Beach where he and his battalion provided communication from the front line to headquarters and air bases. The landings at Omaha are most remembered for the many American casualties.
Kageler not only survived Omaha Beach, he later participated in The Battle of the Bulge which began December 16, 1944. His work was constant, repairing the lines of communication which were repeatedly knocked out by intense fighting. He still recalls the deep snow of that bitterly cold European winter. In the Ardennes Forest, Mr. Kageler witnessed Germany’s last major offensive campaign. After their defeat, Hitler’s troops would retreat for the remainder of the war.
Kageler was honorably discharged on October 22, 1945. For his service, he received a Purple Heart, Bronze star and five Battle Stars.
Kageler returned to Texas and went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he worked for 42 years.
In 1950 Kageler joined good friend Larry Holcomb on a quail hunting trip to Crockett. He enjoyed East Texas so much that he purchased land in the Augusta area.
Kageler and his wife, Viola, moved to Houston County in 1981. They were married for 57 years until Viola’s passing in 2003. Together they had three children and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.
Kageler presently resides in Augusta and continues to raise cattle on his ranch.
It was two years before Grapeland held its very first Peanut Festival that a young man from Rosenberg, Texas left his family to become a part of history. Today Kageler is a spry 98-years-old. He is quick to tell a good story, enjoys meeting people and loves to laugh.
World War II veterans are a disappearing breed and should be considered a national treasure. As such, Kageler will be honored by riding on a float in this Saturday’s Peanut Festival parade in downtown Grapeland.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will likely last around 45 minutes. The memory of seeing a very real hero honored during the “Home of Heroes” Peanut Festival parade will last a lifetime.
