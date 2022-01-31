The moon has given us the tides and the word lunatic. It's also given us the Lunar New Year. A longstanding tradition in East Asia, the Lunar New Year occurs on the first new moon of the year, this year Tuesday, Feb. 1.
As part of the tradition, zodiac animals are cycled through every 12 years, with each year assigned a different zodiac animal that's said to predict personalities and futures of anyone born under it. So for anyone born in the years 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 or 2022, this is your year, the Year of the Tiger. Just what might this year have in store for you and the rest of us?
The Year of the Tiger is expected to be a year of rapid changes, risks and adventures. According to Chinese astrology, those born in the Year of the Tiger are natural leaders. They're energetic and competitive risk takers and may be seen as rebellious, short-tempered and outspoken. But they also have sensitive, generous and humorous sides to their personality.
Even though the tiger represents this year, predictions say it won't necessarily be a good year for tigers themselves. On the downside, tigers are predicted to have bad luck in relationships. But on the bright side, they may have new learning opportunities and get promoted at work, so money and knowledge may console them during their time of loneliness.
Animal signs that will have the best luck this year are the ox and goat. Oxen, born in the year 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 or 2021, and goats, born in 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 or 2015, are predicted to have luck in careers and relationships. Oxen, however, may have some obstacles if starting a new job. Goats may also face some career resistance but will be successful if they're persistent. Goats should avoid risky financial moves this year.
Monkeys and snakes will have unusually bad luck this year. Monkeys include those born in 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 or 2016. Snakes are those born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001 or 2013. Monkeys are advised to be especially conservative this year in business. They will have peaceful family relationships but won't be lucky in love or friendship. Snakes may have more fights with family than usual this year and may be the subject of gossip in their social circles. Learning to control their temper and thinking before speaking may be their saving grace.
So what can you do if you're destined for bad luck this year or wish to increase your luck in general? Wear green and blue followed by the slightly less lucky colors of the year, red and yellow.
For luck in the home, declutter. Pay special attention that the entryway is clean and free of restrictions. Add bright décor, like mirrors, extra lighting and plenty of artwork. Add soothing sounds from wind chimes and more life into the home by getting pets or plants.
Indulging in certain foods during the new year is also thought to bring good luck. These include dumplings, whole fish, spring rolls, noodles, whole eggs, citrus fruit and pomegranates.
But the best news about bringing in luck this Lunar New Year? Cleaning of any sort on the first day of the new year is to be avoided at all costs – it's said to wash away your luck and good fortune. So prop up those feet and enjoy an extra spring roll or two, guilt-free. Who knew the road to good fortune could be so easy?
