East Texas is on the cusp. The annual blooming of the dogwoods is within weeks of transforming Davey Dogwood Park into a wonderland of white blooms. And while nature certainly gets credit for the bulk of the wonder, there is no shortage of effort and work that goes into the park to ensure the season’s annual success.
Anderson County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Joey Hill, and his foreman, Victor Edge, recently talked about the importance of Davey Dogwood Park and the county’s efforts to keep it maintained as an irreplaceable piece of Palestine’s history and attraction.
“The park falls square in the middle of Precinct 4, and it is very much a priority for us,” Hill said. “Two members of our crew, Billy Miller and Billy Rogers, are permanently assigned to the park and caring for it is their primary focus.”
“They are on top of it out there,” Edge said. “They keep it perfectly mowed, trimmed and manicured. They take it very seriously.”
While it is uplifting and inspiring to see so much focus on the park, it was not always the case in years long past. The blacktop roads throughout the park, freshly topped and smooth, are vastly different from the ‘80s when navigating the park was not so friendly to anything other than a truck and exiting the park from the picnic area required either an in-depth knowledge of the park or a lot of luck. Those who did not know to cross the small bridge and circle back to the left might be driving the trails for hours looking for the exit.
“There was definitely a time when getting around out there was a challenge,” Hill said. “But it’s much better now, and new signage will be going up soon.”
The experience has greatly improved in recent years. A drive through the park is an absolute serene pleasure, making it an enjoyable experience year-round.
“Last year we resurfaced 4.2 miles of the roads in the park,” Edge said. “We’re hoping to finish about two more before the Dogwood Trails celebration.” Along with the resurfacing, a new exit route has been added from the picnic area that will simplify the driving experience for the uninitiated.
Hill and Edge also spoke highly of their connection and cooperation with Texas Forest Service.
“Those guys are fantastic,” Edge said. “They are extremely helpful in supplying us with saplings and helping us with trimming and controlled burns. It makes a huge difference for the park.”
“We also close the park for them one week a year,” Hill said. “They use that time to bring kids out to the park for educational excursions to learn about forestry and nature in general. It’s a great program.”
The park was conceived in 1938 by two Palestine businessmen, Charles W. Wooldridge, power company manager, and Eugene Fish, bank president. An exceptional plot of Dogwood trees on hilly land just north of Palestine was discovered. Local landowners E.W. and H.R. Link gave the group access to the land so that proper trails could be built.
During World War II, the trails’ permanency was assured thanks to local oil man, M.A. Davey, who purchased the large central piece of land over which the trails were routed and gave it to Anderson County specifically for a public park.
The 254-acre park is open year-round and has five miles of hard surface roads, eight miles of unincorporated hiking and biking trails and scenic views. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It seems like the park isn’t as well-used as it should be,” Edge said. “The Dogwood Trails celebration draws a big crowd to Palestine every year, but not that many go out to take a drive through the park. Traffic increases out there, as you would expect, but not as much as it should. Folks are really missing a wonderful experience.”
New restroom facilities recently joined the beautiful pavilion at the park. A joint effort by CARS of Palestine, Palestine Rotary Club and Anderson County resulted in a beautiful and welcome addition.
Davey Dogwood Park is located at 900 N. Link St. There are two entrances into the park, one off Link St. and the bus entrance on Queen St. off N. Loop 256. It is truly an experience not to be missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.