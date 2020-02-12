Mike Brown hits Cupid’s mark every Valentine’s Day by ordering a fresh floral bouquet for Tawn, his wife of 41 years. Local florists, who sell thousands of roses each year, say he's not the only local Romeo.
The V-Day enthusiast loves flowers and takes pride in selecting arrangements for Tawn – no matter the obstacle.
Mike, 63 has never missed a Valentine's Day in 41 years: Not when Tawn and Mike were raising three kids. Not when Tawn traveled to Tyler or Austin for her job as a laboratory technician (he ordered a delivery). Not even when Mike was laid up in the hospital for two weeks with a serious illness.
“Somehow, he has never missed,” Tawn says.
Every year, Tawn, 61, has loved her flowers. She says Tanya Tucker’s 2020 Grammy winner, “Bring My Flowers Now,” nails it.
“Bring my flowers now, while I'm livin' / I won't need your love when I'm gone / Don't spend time, tears, or money on my old breathless body / If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on.”
“That’s how I have felt every Valentine’s Day for 41 years,” Tawn says. She loves all flowers – except carnations. They remind her of funerals.
“He prides himself in having beautiful bouquets sent,” she says.
Mike is not alone.
As of Tuesday, The Flower Shop of Palestine received 100 orders for floral bouquets, but expects to sell hundreds more. Owner Ann Brown (no relation) has seen her business bloom in the past two and a half years, selling 1,500 roses and hundreds of bouquets on Valentine’s Day in 2019.
Accounts of how Valentine’s Day began vary. Geoffery Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” written in 1380 AD, likely started the fad of writing and exchanging romantic poetry. The trend has led to today’s commercial greeting card industry and more mass consumerism.
Roses have long symbolized love, but grew in prominence during the Victorian Era, when people sent floral bouquets to send messages. Some called the practice floriography. Today, an international network of on-time floral delivery – mostly from mega farms in South America – allows florists to ship more than 9 million pounds of flowers every year.
Ann Brown regularly employs four full-time floral designers, but has hired four temporary workers to fill holiday orders. "Order early," she says.
The Flower Shop at 903-727-0510, or Flowers by Pat at 903-729-0631. Kroger, Walmart, and Brookshire's also sell arrangements and fresh-cut flowers.
