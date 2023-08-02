Killion’s Collision invites you to shop its first “YES DAY!” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5.
According to Davi Killion Ingram, YES stands for Young Entrepreneurial Showcase and was inspired by her daughters.
“My kids love a ‘Yes Day,’ you know, where parents say yes to all the things they want to do,” Ingram said. “This year, after opening The Lemon Spot, the girls thought there might be other kids that might have items they would like to sell and wanted to do something to help them.”
Ingram and her daughters decided to host an event and put the call out for young entrepreneurs.
For this first showcase, Ingram said they had more than 20 vendors selling an array of items that include soaps, cookies, jewelry, art, watermelons, wood crafts and specialty lemonades from The Lemon Spot.
Ingram worked with each young entrepreneur, encouraging them to name their business, come up with a marketing plan and encouraged each vendor to invite five people to stop by and shop.
“I hope the community will come out Saturday morning and show their support as we showcase all these little,” Ingram said.
The Young Entrepreneurial Showcase is being held in Killion’s Collision’s Parking Lot, 1230 N. Link St., across from the Palestine Post Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.