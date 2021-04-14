YMCA Childcare is hosting a Scholastic book fair through Saturday to raise money for books and other classroom supplies. The fair is open to the public and YMCA families 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 15 and 16, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the front lobby.
Goodies for Grandparents is a special event beginning at 9 a.m. Friday that encourages grandparents to enjoy breakfast treats while shopping with their grandkids.
The book fair encourages literacy by allowing parents and children to select and purchase books to read at home. Books for infants, early readers, elementary and adolescents are available. The book fair will also sell to adult readers at Saturday’s Trade Day.
The YMCA was not able to hold a book fair last year due to COVID-19 precautions. Some area schools are holding virtual book fairs this year, but the Y’s fair is receiving a good response from childcare families and the community.
“We’ve had some homeschool families and moms with really small children stop by who don’t usually get a chance to attend a book fair,” said Sherry Gossett, YMCA’s assistant childcare director and book fair chair. “Many schools chose to hold a virtual book fair or allow only kids to do the shopping without their parents.”
Book fair sales benefit the YMCA’s childcare program by helping it earn Scholastic Dollars to purchase books, furniture or supplies. During the last book fair the Y’s childcare program purchased a classroom projector and books.
Shoppers can contribute to classroom book supplies by directly purchasing books on teachers’ wish lists.
Scholastic also encourages shoppers to donate small amounts of change at the point of purchase to a so-called “offer books fund” with each sale. Purchasers can round up sales to the nearest dollar so the YMCA can supply classrooms cost effectively with offer books.
“At the end of the week when we total it up we’ll see how many books we can buy for the teachers,” Gossett said. “Books on the teachers’ wish lists stay in the classroom.”
Shoppers can also select books, including many not featured in the book sale, online at www.scholastic.com/bf/palestineymca. Call the YMCA at 903-729-3139 for information.
