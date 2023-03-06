Palestine YMCA Administrators are assuring the public its childcare center is not in danger of shutting down, despite talk of its closure.
“It has recently come to our attention that there are rumors spreading about the YMCA Early Childhood Center and ‘childcare violations that are closing the center down,’ said Y Director Cindy Piersol in a written statement.
According to Piersol, the Y has had three self-reported incidents in which “a child was unintentionally not supervised for a short period of time, from seconds to a few minutes.”
Piersol noted that as a licensed childcare provider, the YMCA has multiple agencies that provide oversight.
“This obviously is very upsetting to us, and we reported the incidents to licensing as soon as we were aware of them,” Piersol’s statement said. “Licensing immediately opened an investigation for each of these regrettable incidents and we have met with licensing staff during each thorough investigation, and the cases have been closed and reports posted as required. This is all a matter of public record. No child was harmed in any way, and processes have changed for shift change and transitions from playground to classroom have been modified to ensure compliance and safety of all children at all times. “
Piersol said the Y has electively chosen to have additional oversight from its licensing representatives to ensure that all steps are taken, both immediately and long-term, to provide the best care for the children entrusted to them.
