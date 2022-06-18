A May 7 fire at the YMCA caused almost $1.5 million in damages, temporarily closing or displacing some services and programs, though many have since resumed. Most renovations will be complete in two weeks as on-site childcare and locker rooms are expected to return July 1.
A fire in the men’s locker room at 1:23 p.m. Saturday, May 7 resulted in extensive smoke and water damage to the men’s and women’s locker rooms, laundry room, gymnasium and childcare facilities. Both the sprinkler system and Palestine firefighters doused parts of the facility with water. The building was evacuated according to emergency protocols and no one was injured.
The wellness area with the main desk and exercise equipment and the Childwatch building next door were the first to reopen. Group exercise classes and Silver Sneakers programs continued not long after, as members entered through accessible side doors. The club’s 24-hour services also resumed following a 25-day closure.
Childcare services and the Y’s After-school Program, which serves roughly 180 children combined, resumed the next week at Faith Family Church in Elkhart with an emergency license. School-aged children who now participate in Summer Day Camp returned to the Palestine facility this week.
The gymnasium sustained major water damage to its hardwood floors. Adult full-court basketball is the main sport played in the gym and has been temporarily suspended as the floors continue to dry. The gym may open temporarily for half-court basketball but will close again when the gym floor is replaced in August or September.
YMCA Chief Operating Officer Cindy Piersol said that almost six weeks after the fire, many of the facilities have reopened, though some remain closed as reconstruction continues.
“With the exception of the locker rooms and the gym all amenities are functioning and available,” Piersol said. “The swimming pool has been operating normally from Day 1 when it opened on May 28. It was not affected at all.”
The fire may have started in the stone sauna in the men’s locker room but the Palestine Fire Department has not confirmed the report.
Palestine Fire Chief Shannon Davis said Friday the fire is still under investigation due to the extent of the damage.
The stone sauna was donated in 2021 by a member who wanted it installed in the men’s locker room.
Piersol said the YMCA plans to install new infrared saunas in the men’s and women’s locker rooms. The infrared saunas pose lower fire risk and members can access their benefits.
“The sauna was very therapeutic for many people and it was a big draw to the Y,” Piersol said. “It got a lot of use, and so we feel like it is an amenity that is needed and wanted. In this community there’s just not any place to go to sit in a sauna.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.