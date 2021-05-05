Enjoying a night out seldom means so much for Palestine’s youth. Roughly 350 kids, ages 3 through 12, are playing at the Alex Patel Palestine YMCA Soccer Complex, though roughly $500,000 is still owed on the complex built in 2014.
The festivities and an auction at this Saturday’s Soccer Gala at 6 p.m. could raise up to $20,000 to help pay down the debt.
This year’s Soccer Gala is at The Barn at Cypress Ridge, an outdoor event venue outside the Palestine city limits. The event is limited to 150 people but roughly 16 tickets are still available at $50 each. Attire is business casual.
Cindy Piersol, YMCA’s chief executive officer, is still seeking sponsors for four tables at the event at a cost of $500 per table. Entertainment includes fundraising and music.
“A great live and silent auction will help raise the needed funds for the soccer complex,” Piersol said. “The Famous DJ Justin Florence with P3 Pro Sound will be providing great dancing music, with a special musical guest appearance later in the night.”
Mario’s Mexican Grill will cater a selection of enchiladas and a nacho bar, while Contemporary Catering is donating a selection of desserts.
The YMCA raised $26,000 at the last Soccer Gala in 2019, but fell behind on the $5,000 per month payments last year without the two largest fundraisers. The annual gala and soccer tournament could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Piersol said plans for the annual soccer tournament are on this year.
“We are planning on using our upcoming soccer tournament in the fall for fundraising,” Piersol said.
People who do not attend the gala may still bid on items or donate money by calling the YMCA or sending inquiries to Piersol at her email address at cpiersol@palestineymca.org.
Tickets are available at the YMCA’s back desk or by calling (903) 729-3139. The Barn at Cypress Ridge is located at 429 Anderson County Road 405, Palestine, Texas, 75803.
