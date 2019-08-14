The Palestine YMCA will put on an eight-week self-defense course, starting Sept. 9.
The class, taught by Dennis R. James, focuses on awareness, keeping calm, and taking control. This is James' second such class at the YMCA.
James is the owner and chief instructor of DRJ Martial Way – A System of Personal Defense.
He has 55 years' experience in martial arts, starting his training in 1964 in South Gate, Calif., under Ray Morill’s South Gate Self-defense Club, where he earned his black belt.
Classes will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, for eight weeks. Anyone 14 or older may participate.
Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes with no sharp items. You will be taught how to roll, fall, and work the mat.
Registration fee for YMCA members is $60 and $80 for others. The class is limited to 20 people.
A certificate of completion will be presented on the last day.
The Palestine YMCA is at 5500 North Loop 256 in Palestine. Call 903-729-3139 or log onto www.palestineymca.org for more information.
