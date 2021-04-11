Watch out, Canton. Palestine YMCA is hosting its own Trade Days, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The Y wants to raise $25,000 to improve two of its playground areas. More community participation is needed to make the event successful. Up to 20 more vendors can participate.
“It needs to be bigger than a traditional garage sale,” said Samantha Myers, YMCA’s child care director. “I’d like to invite all local vendors to come. I’d like for them to show support for us and for us to show support for them.”
The Y is inviting everyone to participate in its flea market, from business owners selling food, drinks, clothing, or housewares, to private individuals selling garage sale items. Food trucks and other mobile vendors are also welcome.
Registration for Trade Days costs $20. Vendors will sell goods in the YMCA’s front parking lot, which faces Stephen Bennett Park.
YMCA staff are selling a range of items that includes teaching and classroom supplies and decorative items from past galas.
Myers said the idea for Trade Days, based on Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, occurred to her when she realized the YMCA had many items in storage no longer needed.
“We were cleaning out our storage area, and I said, ‘You know what, we have so much stuff, we should have a yard sale’,” she said.
The funds will improve drainage in two playground areas and cover them with artificial turf. Without much grass, the playgrounds become muddy for days after a rain, sometimes forcing the kids to play indoors for one or two days afterward.
On drier days, 4-year-old kids play in the dirt, and sometimes throw it on each other. Some parents complain their kids are dirty when they pick them up from child care.
“It’s hard to grow grass on playgrounds,” Myers said. “Whatever is not covered by rubber padding is nothing but dirt. A lot of parents get mad when their kids come home dirty.”
YMCA staff, with help from Mike Kelly, a master gardener, have repeatedly tried to grow grass in the play areas, but sod and grass seed don’t have a chance to grow due to the abundance of foot traffic.
“We’ve tried planting the grass, but the kids just killed it,” said Carl Simons, senior child care director. “We’ll have 250 kids running on it in our summer program.”
Installing artificial turf, often used on high school football fields, will eliminate mud and dirt and allow the kids to play in the yard more often.
“We have a lot of kids here, and ultimately that’s the goal to make things to make things better for our community’s kids,” Myers said.
Registration forms are available at the front desk of the YMCA, at 5500 N Loop 256. For information call 903-729-3139.
