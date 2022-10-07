Gracie Nichols is a successful entrepreneur. She researches her products, manufactures those she decides the public can’t live without and handles the sales and marketing.
She is also seven years old.
While not a corporate juggernaut, Gracie is certainly an impressive young lady. She is the daughter of Ted and Jennifer Nichols, and is already forging her path toward a promising future.
“I make everything,” Gracie said. “I have cupcakes, keychains, soap and bookmarks.”
That’s a pretty good list. Full to the rim with staple necessities to be certain.
“She actually helps her mom with the cupcakes,” Ted said. “Her mom is a baker and they do those together, but she makes everything else by hand.”
Several trips to the local Farmer’s Market was all it took to inspire Gracie to start her new venture.
“I like making and selling the stuff,” Gracie said. “And I really like meeting all the people.”
Again, both necessary qualities for a successful entrepreneur.
In her spare time away from the office, Gracie is a homeschooled second-grader. She loves raising chickens and kittens and is a competitive dancer and ballerina.
“I take dance at New Creations,” Gracie said. “I do contemporary dance, hip-hop, jazz and ballet.”
She also has two brothers, one younger and one older. While she refrained from saying she was in charge or runs the show, dad confirmed that she knows how to get her way. A twinkle in her eye and a grin indicated that Gracie agreed.
Last weekend was Gracie’s first foray into her Farmers’ Market venture and the results indicated a smashing success.
“She completely sold out last weekend,” Ted said. “We will probably do a couple every month going forward.”
It looks like Gracie will need to ramp up production to stay ahead of demand, but there’s little doubt that she will be on her game.
“She’s a future business woman,” Ted said. “She’s motivated to make some money.”
