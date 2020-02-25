Today’s college students are of a generation that, in general, learned to view diversity as an asset, not a liability. They attended school during the tenure of the nation's first African American President, Barack Obama, from 2009-2016.
During a discussion this week, young counselors for Palestine YMCA’s after-school program said future generations will overcome the nation's history of racism. Among most young people, they said, diversity is not a cause for strife, but appreciation.
Kaycie Pineda, 18, who is Hispanic, studies radiologic technology at Tyler Junior College. The Neches High School graduate said acceptance of others depends on how a person is “morally educated.” It's part of her job training as a youth counselor.
“We grew up together, so we learn to love other people, whether they’re Hispanic or African American,” she said. “I think diversity makes all kinds of things better.”
The local Y trains counselors in kindness, tolerance, and patience, preparing them to care for school-age children, 5-12, of all cultures and colors. Counselors serve as role models and provide a safe environment for roughly 200 local children, who eat, play, and study together after school, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Jermaine Williams, 21, who is African American, graduated from Westwood High School, where he said he did not experience problems with racism. “Whenever we disagreed over something, it was always over something stupid,” he said.
Williams studies business management at Trinity Valley Community College. “I feel like all African American kids should go to college and graduate,” he said.
Most college students today are aware of the nation's history of racism, but think it's time to move past it, counselors said.
Madison Roberson, 21, graduated Westwood when Obama was still in office. On break from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, she enjoys working with children at the Y, and may want to become a teacher.
Roberson said today’s youth attended school and activities together from a young age, growing up in an era that taught kindness and character. She doesn’t often see people criticizing others face-to-face, but noted some social media comments by people of her grandparents’ age tend to disparage diversity.
At the YMCA, diversity is the rule, not the exception. “I feel like younger generations are more accepting of others,” Roberson said. “Our kids get along well; they don’t even think of [racism] as a problem.”
Public schools have changed their approach to issues like bullying, and are encouraging students to report problems.
Dilexi Herrera graduated from Palestine High School in 2019. Students were encouraged to use the Stop It app on their cell phones to report bullying anonymously. Such programs alert administrators and give them a reason to investigate.
Herrera, a Hispanic who plans to study nursing at University of Texas at Tyler’s Palestine campus, is optimistic about race relations. “I think we’re learning from the past,” she said. “We’re learning to be more accepting of each other, so things will go better.”
