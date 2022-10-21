Texas Youth Advocates is looking to form a board for its educational program Higher Education Advancement Tours.
H.E.A.T. is a program created by TYA in 2018 to provide local qualified high school students access to higher educational institutions. TYA takes local students to visit universities, junior colleges and technical schools to ensure the program meets the interests of a wide range of students.
The goal of the program is to serve as a medium for mentoring participants through life lessons, driving home the importance of education and providing an opportunity to be exposed to experiences outside of East Texas.
Participants have traveled to places such as Houston, Denton, Austin, San Marcos, Waco and Shreveport.
College visits have included Baylor University, Rice University and Tyler Junior College. Organizational tours have included Deloitte Consulting LLP, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Houston Texans NFL Sport Facility.
Members also participate in community service projects, which include providing local residents with lawn care services, keeping our adopted road clean for the city of Palestine or any other service that allows the program to give back to the community.
Board members would be asked to plan, advise and oversee program functions and activities.
Texas Youth Advocates is a non-profit organization that works to positively impact Palestine and surrounding area youth.
The organization does a majority of its work through youth outreach programs such as SIXERS Basketball, which allows area youth to travel, visit colleges, businesses, complete a summer community service project and compete in tournaments throughout Texas as well as surrounding states.
Other programs sponsored by TYA include Westwood Little Dribblers, Sixers Club Volleyball and Westwood Youth Football.
Those interested in becoming advisory board members for the H.E.A.T. program are encouraged to contact Texas Youth Advocates via Facebook or email at texasyouthadvocate@gmail.com.
