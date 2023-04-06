Wednesday at the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show is when the heavy hitters take the stage. Breeding Lambs are front and center first, followed immediately by the Market Lamb judging. Then the Breeding Heifers are judged followed by Junior and Senior Showmanship. And Market Steers are the grand finale for the day.
"This is the culmination of a lot of hard work for these kids," said Elkhart dad Frank Neugebauer. "It's basically been an entire year that they've poured into their projects."
Neugebauer and his wife, Nicole, are on hand at the arena to help and support their two children show their lambs. Kensi, 10, and Mason, 8, are fourth and third graders, respectively, at Elkhart Independent School District. Both seem to be truly in their element on the arena floor.
Kensi and Mason are both showing lambs for the first time this year, but neither is a stranger to the arena spotlight having had two previous shows earlier in the year. Kensi also showed commercial heifers last year.
"I like showing heifers a little better than lambs," Kensi said. "You really have to work with the lambs and it takes a lot of practice. You just have to feed heifers."
The brother and sister duo introduced their lambs before getting ready to make their rounds before the judges.
"This is Hopper," Kensi said. "She likes to hop over the bar when we take her out of the cage."
Mason, a young man of few words, introduced "Dash."
"Dash runs a lot," Mason said. "She's pretty fast."
Mostly short and to the point, Mason was, however, a little more wordy when asked what he loves about showing animals.
"I really like being in the arena," Mason said. "That's my favorite part."
"We call him 'Game Day,'" Frank said. "He doesn't really like to practice, but when it's show time, he's ready to do the work."
The Anderson County Livestock Show concludes Thursday evening with the Buyers Bar-B-Que at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Premium Auction Sale at 7 p.m.
