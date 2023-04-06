Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.