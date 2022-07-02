What people see as a fun day filled with barbecues, light explosions, and sounds is a day of chaos for a lot of dogs and a break in their normal daily routine. The American Kennel Club says that more dogs go missing on July 4 and 5 than any other days in the year.
Here are some tips to keep your pet safe this holiday weekend.
At home:
• Keep your pet inside, this includes dogs and cats, even if they are more used to being outdoors
• Have music or television playing
• Make sure your dog is wearing a tag. The Athens Animal Shelter recommends making one if you need to with at least a phone number written in sharpie on duct tape attached to their collar.
• Make sure your microchip is up to date
• Tire your pet out during the day
• Use a calming shirt or Rescue Remedy drops
• Check your doors and locks prior to the evening
At parties, the lake, or at home:
• Keep alcoholic drinks out of reach of animals as they can poison animals
• Glow jewelry is extremely toxic to animals, so keep out of reach
• Don’t feed people food to dogs, especially onions, chocolate, and avocados
• Watch for heat exhaustion and for heat from the concrete that can burn paw pads
• If you’re on a boat, make sure the dog has a personal floatation device
According to the American Humane Society, many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost.
If you encounter an animal that is lost, it is recommended to check if the pet has identification and if so, try to approach cautiously and reach out to the owner.
If the animal will come to you and the owner is not locatable, then file a found animal report on the Athens Animal Shelter website at www.athensanimalrescue.com/services/found-a-pet or call the City of Athens Animal Control at 903-765-5454. Lost animal reports can be done with the same contact information.
