Palestine Community Theater has resurrected its Spring 2020 production of “9 to 5 The Musical.”
Opening night is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 at the historic Texas Theatre in downtown Palestine, 213 W. Crawford.
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, the show is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, it’s a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the rolodex era that is outrageous, thought-provoking and even romantic.
“I chose 9 to 5 because it is iconic and people are familiar with it,” director, and new mayor of Palestine, Dana Goolsby said. “Many people have loved it a long time, like I have.”
The Palestine Community Theater postponed, indefinitely, the opening of the spring production due to the COVID-19 pandemic based on recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control.
The play resumed practice a little over a month ago, 15 months after being shut down. Despite the long delay, Goolsby was able to keep her lead actors, including Jon Rhone, Krissy Clark, Olivia Goodin and Becky Dedo Falconer.
Goolsby has been involved in Texas Theatre since 2011, when PCT produced The Wizard of Oz, and her son, Gage, was in the Lolly Pop Guild. Goolsby has worked backstage, handled marketing, acted, written a show, and served as director and assistant director.
Her resume with the PCT includes directing “Red Velvet Cake War,” “Rex’s Exes,” and “Christmas Story.” She wrote and directed “Pretty, Texas” with Gerry Goodwin, and served as assistant director for “Robin Hood Caper,” “Annie the Musical” and “Shrek the Musical.”
The play will run 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 and July 17 and July 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. July 18 and July 25.
The duration of the play is two-and-a-half hours. If you purchased tickets online for the 2020 production, please call Roy Dantin at 903-922-1126 to schedule your tickets for the 2021 performance date of your choice.
If you purchased tickets from a local vendor, your tickets will be honored at the door on any night. Tickets will be $17 for adults and $12 for students when purchased at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at pctboxoffice.com. For more information, log onto https://www.thetexastheater.com.
