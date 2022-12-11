There are a few words you could use to describe Palestine’s Stefanie Herod: Mother, businesswoman, bodybuilder, trainer. After the recent Official Strongman World Final Games in November, you can add the 10th strongest woman in the world to that list.
You can have results or excuses. Not both. That is the centralized theme that has launched Herod from a general Anytime Fitness member to an owner of two gyms and a decorated bodybuilder while being the mother of six kids.
A month ago, she, alongside hundreds of the world’s strongest people – from more than 30 countries – competed in the Official Strongman Games in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“This was the hardest mental prep I’ve ever done,” Herod said. “Unfortunately, the only thing you can control is your training. You can’t control life, business, or when you’re children are sick. It’s a lot of sacrifices. You go through telling friends you can’t go out because you have to train or catch up on work.”
The lights, the mystique and the pressure of performing in front of some of the world’s greatest athletes was a totally new experience for Herod. However, she didn’t come without credentials of her own.
Before she dived into strongman competition, Herod had a background in CrossFit which she felt helped her transition better due to their similarities.
At her first Strawman competition, she broke two state records, which qualified her for regionals. At regionals, she brought home first place, which set the stage for her first appearance at the World competition.
Matched against competitors who had been competing and preparing for years to prove their ability, Herod reached the apex of bodybuilding in 11 months.
What was already seen as a pressurized three-day event, had to be consolidated into one day with more than 400 athletes placed inside one building due to Hurricane Nicole. Resiliency was tested during the 14-hour-long competition.
“I’m sitting there after our last event and I’m just happy to get through it,” Herod said. “I told my kids I would take them to the beach that Sunday because it was a stacked weight class, so I wasn’t likely to make the top 10. My husband comes over and says, ‘I don’t know how you did it, but you’re top-10.’”
Obviously, the trip to the beach was canceled as Herod had a finals competition to prepare herself for. Herod competed in seven events: Viking press, farmer’s walk, deadlift, sandbag to shoulder, car walk, dumbbell medley and atlas stones.
“It definitely was intimidating,” Herod said. “You see all these people walk in with supreme confidence and I’m really just happy to be [there]. I was honored to compete with some of those ladies that have been doing it for a decade. Seeing how big and jacked those ladies were, you’re like ‘we’re not in Kansas anymore.’”
As much of a physical display of strength as the competition is made to display, the mental fitness of her training is just as important.
Brewing inside her impressive physique is a struggle to overcome insecurities and self-doubt. Constant questioning about if she deserved to be there, if she worked hard enough or what made her deserving of competing there against others who dedicated their lives to make it there.
“My husband, John, recommended I write a letter to myself,” Herod said. “I wrote a letter telling myself I deserve to be here as much as anybody else. And for the first time, he didn’t have to reassure me that I deserve to be there.”
The self-affirmations she needed worked as she finished 10th overall. The constant stress physically and mentally she put into proving herself came to fruition. Remaining consistent is the message she and her husband vocalizes to members of their gym.
If you can’t do anything else, at least remain consistent.
“You’re not going to be motivated every day,” Herod said. “If you can’t make it to the gym take 30 minutes to be active. Even when I worked 50 hours at Walmart I made time to get up in the morning or go work out after work. You feel better after you’ve accomplished that. It builds into a habit and a lifestyle.”
Stefanie and her husband John manage the Raw Iron Gym in Palestine located at 1312 Moody Street. They’re dedicated to helping people reach their health and fitness goals, while also helping build a strongman community.
“Don’t let your doubt overpower you,” John said about people getting into fitness. “The biggest question we get is ‘am I strong enough.’ The answer is always yes. Everyone has to start somewhere.”
“We want to help people be strong. Not only in sports, but in life. Teaching and growing are what we try to offer people when they come here. We want to make them feel valued. We’ve developed real relationships. We don’t just touch the person or the barbell, we want to their hearts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.