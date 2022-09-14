Let’s start with free stuff:
The student loan debt forgiveness is a world-class example of buying votes (as compared to Trump’s relatively minor league effort of buying off farmers’ votes – Democrats can always be counted on to best Republicans on this score) and a blueprint for how to hold people unaccountable for their actions. The poor little college students were obviously duped into taking out these loans, so it is only fair they do not have to pay them back.
Of course, it can’t be said that these subsidized federal student loans are largely responsible for college tuition inflation in the first place. When you are in a hole, keep digging. What also can’t be said, is that a large fraction of the students who attend a four-year college don’t have the cerebral horsepower to successfully complete and benefit from it. A person with an IQ of 90 or less is extremely unlikely to successfully navigate four years at college. The average IQ in this country is by definition, 100; thus, about 30% of attendees just don’t have what it takes to succeed, no matter how hard they try.
Instead of encouraging these folks to attend college, trade schools and apprenticeships matched to their abilities makes enormously more sense. Not everyone has what it takes to be a nuclear physicist, but in this day an age when every shortcoming is due to a failing of society, not an individual, politicians just can’t tell the truth about it.
The single mother family is rarely a successful economic unit, yet this is subsidized by the government. Thirty years ago, the term baby daddy had not yet been born, but it’s usage today in common parlance probably equals or exceeds that of husband. You don’t need to plan to be able to support your child or children because the government will help you do that.
And if you have enough initiative to try and work your way out of poverty, the government will punish you by taking away your health care benefits, food stamps, housing subsidies and maybe even your cell phone.
The best business plan for a mother wanting to ensure maximum government benefits no matter who wins the next election almost certainly specifies that she go into farming, stay single and have at least five children.
Since Congress approved neither the farmer nor student debt vote buying sprees, it appears that they no longer have the power of the purse, rather only the power of the pusillanimous.
On the other side of the political coin, votes don’t matter, fairy tales of election fraud do. The world IS flat because I say so, and you can see that with your very own eyes. It as if the Wizard of Oz, having been shown to be a fraud, shape shifted into Donald Trump. Having been fed and gorged on an incessant flood of lies about the 2020 election being stolen, the Trumpian Cult has no choice to believe that stealing classified documents - which were planted in his desk, but which were already declassified before they were planted - is permissible because their Orange Savior says it is. It is only in the news because the Deep State is out to get him. Orange Kool-Aid must be strong stuff.
When votes or even the truth don’t matter, a democracy is in a bad way.
In his prime-time speech, Biden was correct to call out the danger of the 2020 stolen election lies, but unfortunately, he conflated that with opposition to abortion and gay marriage, amongst other things. The former still has many principled opponents, a position that Biden himself once held as a practicing Catholic. President Obama was against gay marriage ‘til 2010. While rightly calling out the real threat to our Democratic Republic of a president refusing to accept a legitimated loss of an election, Biden squandered that high ground by painting his political opponents with that broad toxic brush, if you are not for his liberal policies, you are evidently a fascist.
And likewise, when the two major parties offer only a choice between free stuff or false stuff, it is time to order a survival bunker from Amazon.
Once installed, before you descend those steps, don’t forget to take ivermectin for your worms or prophylactic hydroxychloroquine in case COVID is Deep State genetic engineering of malaria. These treatments all carry the endorsement of the Redneck Virology Association.
After all that, if you still don’t feel cheerio, then inject yourself with Clorox as a president once recommended – that stops much more than COVID dead in its tracks.
