Every few years, Black America dominates our nation's headlines. A spotlight, as bright as it is fleeting, shines on racial injustice. Suddenly the world is attuned to the problems of the African American community.
Following the death of George Floyd, the nation seems to be in the mist of such a moment. Everyone gives their take on various social media platforms, rarely resulting in any tangible change. In the past, I've felt I should do more to uplift the people in my own community.
Tuesday, Black consumers have the opportunity to effect economic change and showcase their spending power by, ironically, refusing to spend.
The power of the Black dollar holds significant weight for Black people to be empowered in 2020, and a new economic initiative has proposed a boycott of all non-black-owned businesses Tuesday.
The boycott aims to unite the black community in economic solidarity through a nationwide movement.
It's called Blackout Day 2020.
“Black buying power is a powerful tool,” Palestine community activist Diane Davis said. “Black people should have more of a desire to support each other because they know how hard it is to break through in the business world.”
I was taught the best way to change a situation is to put your money where your mouth is. And though Black America makes up 13.4 percent of the U.S. population, Black buying power is approximately $1 trillion, with estimates placing it close to $2 trillion by the end of 2020, according to Nielsen.
If I must open my wallet tomorrow it will be for a black-owned-business. If you're hungry visit Warthog Food Truck, 4 J's Family Restaurant or Uncle Ray's Cajun Cooking.
If something happens with your car Reed's Automotive or L&P Paint and Body shop can take care of you. The goal is to show solidarity and underscore the dependence of the U.S. on African American spending and the U.S. economy's dependence on the Black dollar.
McCoy Funeral Home, Emanuel Funeral Home, Ernie Williams Insurance, Shep's, Hair By Dwight, Lenice's Beauty Shop, Anderson County Abstract, Ephiphany's Printing, Palestine Ave Barber and Beauty Shop, Baking by Michael and Tracey Pinson's Beauty Shop are among the other black businesses you can choose to help support in the Palestine community.
I believe that if we unite enough people for one day to not spend their dollars, it will make an impact in the economy, and people will begin to take notice.
“Black businesses can help support our local economy by employing people within our community,” Davis said. “I plan to participate in Black Tuesday and will not be purchasing or doing any shopping tomorrow in support of it. I hope folks will not purchase anything tomorrow and help show just how much our dollars matter.”
