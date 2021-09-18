About two-thirds of the country has gone wacko, give or take a couple of 10 million.
These two-thirds are about evenly divided into those who think all news is fake, the election was stolen, that the medical establishment is trying to poison the populace, that a deworming medicine is the suppressed answer to the Covid pandemic, and those that think everything should be paid for by the government, secure borders are only for bigots, work is optional (unemployment benefits forever) and that deficits don't matter.
"A house divided against itself cannot stand." If that is true, uh oh, because the political grouping of the USA is described by three Venn diagrams which barely intersect at all.
Money doesn't fall from the sky. Yet the Democrats now act as though it does and that it never has to be paid back. Massive deficit spending has been proposed on top of already gargantuan levels. Anyone who has children should apologize to them for the debt with which they will be saddled.
Also tell your kids that there is no need to work hard because tests are being abolished and diversity trumps merit. Just be different.
Helicopter dollars to the populace is popular, and there was some justification during the height of the Covid pandemic. The economy was in the tank and jobs were lacking, but now with eight million collecting unemployment with 10 million jobs being posted is just crazy. In the 1960s, when the government started distributing money for having children, we got an explosion of child births from unwed mothers. Since it is well established that being married is a good antidote to poverty, it would seem that the government is enticing people to be poor again.
Democrats have bragged about how much poverty has been reduced by all these payments. Well, duh, if you give people money, they will be less poor. What does that do about the root causes of poverty and the culture of dependency?
Buying votes is and has always been popular–just ask Trump about his farmer payouts, but the Democrat's handouts have more zeros on the right-hand side.
Republicans have gone from the election was stolen to the vaccine is part of a massive conspiracy to steal our personal liberty to a medicine for hook worms is the best treatment for Covid.
In the scientific method, hypotheses are tested to determine what is true and what is not. Once a hypothesis makes it past the initial tests, if it is valid, it should past the tests of falsifiablity. That is, if it can be proven false once, it is not true. There is no received knowledge in true science as in religion, rather potential facts evaluated and tested to see if they are real facts; whereas if God says prayer works, it is accepted as truth and not put to a test, not open to challenge by the believers. Another word for that is gospel.
The vaccines have been subjected to rigorous clinical trials (The Pfizer vaccine trial had 15,000 patients each in the control and vaccinated groups.) showing miniscule, almost always transient side effects, reducing greatly the chances of getting infected by Covid and the risk of death - those unvaccinated have eleven times the risk of death from Covid as those vaccinated. Yet so many Republicans think all this is a hoax or a conspiracy, that Joe Biden is big pharma's dupe, that all news is fake, and that a dewormer is the true cure, which the mainstream media won't report because they are all part of the elite oligarchic conspiracy with big pharma, the god that Dr. Fauci serves.
When all news is fake, there are no facts, no means to test the ivermectin-is-a-cure hypothesis. It becomes like received knowledge as in religion. Gospel is not subject to disproval.
In a disease where 95% of infected people get better, when one person takes ivermectin, zinc and vitamin D and improves, that evidently conclusively proves it is effective. When quacks prescribe these things regularly, that is a real clinical trial.
So, when the only randomized trial showed ivermectin had no effect, this is fake news to these people.
The outlandish idea that all the little gray ladies who help with elections were part of the stolen election, that even though Trump and his ilk lost over 60 court cases without winning one major case, just shows how vast, yet concealed, and well executed the conspiracy to steal the election was.
Since all news to the contrary is fake, there is no way to disprove it. It has become true by definition. Thus, the pillow man, Mike Lindell, rules suzerain over reality.
Making all this worse, many elected Republican politicians who know better, have just egged on the ignorance, demonstrating that they are not leaders, but rather are just pathetic, pusillanimous, partisan, patronizing poltroons.
To unite us, a truthful leader not yet apparent needs to materialize, one I don't see on this side of the horizon. In the foreseeable future, sadly it is a safe bet that one will not.
All may not be lost: when you are trapped in a cesspool, before you can determine how to escape, the first order of business is to recognize the stench. Still, :(
