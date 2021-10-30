In order to feel the effect of anything physical, there has to be a force that pushes back. Newton’s law says the ground pushes up on our feet same as our feet push down on the ground, just in different quantities; relative mass and inertia being the difference.
Ideas are like physics, they require something to push off of, something to contrast with and define their existence and influence, much like gravity. Without mass there would be no gravity to counteract our planet’s spin and everything would go flying off into space. We would, however, all weigh a little less if the earth sped up a few mph and we stuck to a healthy diet. But that’s another subject entirely.
For some time now, we have been encouraged to accept behavior that seems out of step with the greater mass or majority. This is fine with me as I am a tolerant person, generally. So, as comparing physics to social behavior, you can believe whatever you want to and still have a place in society but you are always going to be affected by reality. There is a balance, the yin and yang of our existence. It is the comparative difference between the two that contrast and define.
I saw an example of Newton’s law in a drawing. If two people on skates were pushing away from each other, they would separate in equal and opposite directions. And if there were no earth to skate on, we would all be holding our breath and floating off into eternity as we grew farther and farther apart. This is lovely unless the original idea was to stay put, not go our separate ways. We need each other.
So, if today we preach acceptance of some behaviors without recognizing all in their proper proportion, where do we end up except apart? If there were no push back, no law of nature or limitation in society, where do we get the concept of right and wrong? If you want what is mine but I want to keep what is mine, if you take your truth as the only truth, who has the more compelling right, who has the most mass?
If I am compelled to accept someone who chooses to declare themself “non-binary” and no longer refer to them as a him or a her, why then does it not also compel them to accept me? I have my rights too, and my beliefs. Nobody would worry who was what if there were no opposing force. The truth of the matter is greater mass controls and sets the direction, whether in physics or philosophy, but each has its value. Everybody in an orchestra has an instrument to play but everybody can’t be the conductor at the same time. There has to be harmony , a melody, a direction, an order. Anything else is just chaos and noise without purpose.
So like earth turns on its axis, it seems we all arrive, sooner or later, back at the beginning. Your independent thought and action can in many cases affect my independent thought and action. Without some sort of proportional and mutual balance, there’s going to be trouble. I like to think that balance comes under the umbrella of our Constitution and its protection of individual rights.
Everything comes full circle, the pendulum returns, karma comes calling. We are at a point in our shared existence where we have swung so far out on the vine it has become ridiculous. From either position, your right to express yourself should never define or impede my right to express myself, even if, and especially if, our beliefs are opposite.
Therefore, in conclusion, and to wrap up my general theory of relativity, l have said all that to say this: You do your thing and I’ll do mine. I don’t have to like you and you don’t have to like me. Political correctness run amok is killing our diversity. We may disagree, but we should all work to preserve our differences for the greater good, not kill off the opposition.
I hope I have made myself clear, but I don’t know. This all sounds like I’ve stayed up too late. Here is my final thought on the subject: Where we go wrong as a people, as a nation, as humanity comes about when we no longer recognize exceptions for what they are, giving them their due influence and instead engage in a headlong rush to declare every exception the rule. We need to get some semblance of equilibrium back in our world and quit trying to force redefinition of the obvious and fundamental. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.