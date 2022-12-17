My darling wife is so much better at handling unkind criticism than I am. Her self-confidence allows her to be far less inclined to worry about what others think of her. And, she is the most excellent judge of character I have ever known, except of course for her obviously faulty opinion of me. If she feels in her heart something she thought, said, or did was right or best, and most certainly, fair, then she doesn’t bat an eye or lose a moment’s sleep; mostly. In a few very rare instances, another’s negative opinion of her can sting despite her self assurance. Judy has a high degree of professional confidence that I find admirable, but there also resides within her, as with most of us, a part of her that can be hurt, even if it doesn’t show. But I know.
As for me, I’m just a mess and it’s generally all out there in public for the world to see and comment on, as in this column. I express my opinions, but I don’t aim or intend to hurt or condemn anyone or have them unhappy with me. I probably am too open, but I have learned a bit more self-restraint. As a young fellow, I was the most easily embarrassed lad you could find. I no longer show it quite so much these days. Back in the day, I’d tend to respond with an immature retort or flash of mercurial temper. Many folks probably thought I was overly temperamental; and more temper than mental. My brother once told me my main problem was I wore my heart on my sleeve. Truth.
Nowadays, I’ve learned to be a bit less sensitive; a bit more objective. I tend to just smile and go about my business. I’ll talk to Judy about it some mornings over coffee if something is really bugging me, but mostly, I try to just let criticism go because I know you really cannot please everybody. When it comes to being hurt or embarrassed, I try not to show anything in public. I’d rather nobody saw that side of me.
And neither does my beautiful bride. Judy is the coolest head under pressure I’ve ever met. If I get mad enough, I see red and toss civilized behavior off like a thin blanket. When I’ve lost my cool, I lose all ability to make a rational argument . At some point, I just explode in a torrent of words that are not fit for public consumption. I am over it ten minutes after such rare eruptions then go for a week being acutely embarrassed at my outburst.
But I have learned better behavior from the example of my beautiful partner. She does not lose her cool or presence of mind under duress or in tense situations. Her mind is never clearer or sharper on such occasions. During her long career as an educator, I know she sometimes had to deal with angry or disrespectful students, confrontational parents and a myriad of other difficult issues. In every case, even if mad as a hornet, she managed to keep it inside and under control. How she is able to do this is remarkable. However, those of us who know her well, know when to laugh and know when to run.
As for me, recognizing my general irritability and impatience, I know being an educator would have been a disastrous career choice. With my temperament, I’d just now be eligible for parole. I admire my wife’s ability to remain cool, calm and collected under stress. Judy has served as an inspiration to me and many others over the years. It is a constant source of fascination to me to witness her interaction with former students, parents, or coworkers. In 99% of these occasions, they express appreciation for her professionalism, her strict but fair behavior and above all else, her genuine and obvious care for the welfare of her students. You cannot fake true affection. Her high level of success as an educator is a testament to her character.
But you cannot please everyone. There will forever remain that 1% who hold grudges or speak ill over some forgotten, minor, or imaginary injustice. In those rare cases, they will not see or perhaps even know the pain they can inflict in their self-assured and willfully ignorant outbursts. Careful of the words you choose when expressing your version of the truth. Patient folks of good, caring, and generally forgiving disposition like my wife are oftentimes married to those who take a far dimmer view of foolish and unkind comments aimed at a loved one. And they are far less likely to possess the inclination, character or ability to ignore or laugh it off. Fair warning, near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.