I don’t technically root for any baseball teams. In my role, it’s considered inappropriate and potentially unprofessional. That doesn’t mean I don’t still harbor some fandom. I grew up in love with the Detroit Tigers and later adopted the Chicago Cubs when I moved to the area in 2004. But for me now, there’s no cheering in the press box.
I do have to still admit, I enjoy it when the Cubs win. Selfishly, because that means the walk from the press box to the locker room entrance is going to be a little easier for me. At Wrigley, you have to race through the concourses all the way down, and after a loss, that means you’re pushing through the packs of disappointed fans who are headed out. But when the Cubs win, they linger just a bit to sing.
Them staying to sing “Go Cubs Go” after a win is both fun to hear and it gives me just enough time to get downstairs to the clubhouse more quickly.
Steve Goodman wrote that song in 1984, and thanks to a successful Cubs season that year, it became the unofficial anthem of the team. But the tradition of singing it at Wrigley after a win didn’t really take hold until after back-to-back postseason berths in 2007 and 2008.
I don’t think we usually know when we’ve started a tradition. Usually, you do something and then find yourself repeating it at the same time a year later. Hey, that was fun, let’s do it again. Goodman’s song started out as something WGN-TV would play before games, but it took a while for it to become the after-game anthem at the ballpark.
We’re in the season of traditions now, many of which we’d struggle to explain why we do them or how they started. That’s not a bad thing, but it’s easy to let the momentum of a tradition take over. Sometimes we keep doing something not because we want to or really enjoy it, but because we have given ourselves an internal sense of obligation. And in some cases, no harm would be done by cutting back on a few traditions. Personally, this Christmas season has felt especially busy, and I know some of that is because events that didn’t take place for the past two years are happening again. I think it’s also felt that way because I have experienced something different. The 2020 Christmas season, for all its flaws, was a lot slower and a lot more peaceful.
It’s tough to not start approaching the holiday season like a checklist. But when we do that, the pace picks up. It starts to feel like work and everything else. That fun place we visited last year, maybe it’s okay for it to have been a one-time thing or a not-every-year thing. Otherwise, successfully completing the list of traditions crowds out the time to enjoy ourselves.
Let’s keep singing “Go Cubs Go” after the Cubs win. Let’s keep the traditions this time of year that bring joy and keep the focus on the part of Christmas that’s most important. And let’s consider taking the pressure off to uphold every tradition of the season.
