The COVID-19 virus has put a real scare on lots of citizens nationwide. And that threat has brought lots of new arrivals to Texas—and especially our part of the state. What is unusual is that many of these new residents had never seen the place they bought until their moving van unloaded their furniture. We have an influx of people from California all the way to New Hampshire. The internet is credited with the sale of some properties—both rural and in town.
Buying sight unseen is fraught with danger. A video of the desired home and land is a good start, but physically seeing the property firsthand makes sense. Spending a couple days “on the ground” is a sensible approach. Figuring out what schools are nearby—and how those schools are rated academically—is important. How far is it to grocery stores, medical facilities, restaurants and the local Target? Some of those out-of-state buyers complete their home/land purchase and discover the closest store within 10 miles is a dollar store. A would-be buyer also needs to make sure the sales contract includes a home inspection and information on easements, minerals and other questions that could affect use of the property. Our title firms are good at their profession and can answer lots of questions from potential buyers—as can our better real estate firms.
Meantime, life goes on. Pastures are producing summer forages—Bermuda and Bahia grass is growing rapidly. Hay making is picking up steam as producers are ready to stock up for the upcoming winter season. Again, if you are a hay buyer, know where the hay is coming from and get some real information on the quality of the product before writing a check!
Now that many farms can handle a big fertilizer truck, getting some nutrients on the forage makes sense. Also, weed control. Where the good grass is thin, weeds will fast make their presence known. Many of our farm supply stores that sell fertilizer can also provide spraying to kill weeds. Often their price is less than it would cost a farmer to do the same job.
With rain back in the forecast for the next several days it’s sort of a “roll of the dice” when it comes to farming chores.
