Summer days are upon us, and with the abundant moisture, farmers are thankful. Fruits and vegetables are ripening in abundance. Sure beats that “imported” stuff from out of state that has been days on a truck before arriving in our area. Purple hull—and other pea varieties—are being picked and often selling at farm stands and farmers markets. Blueberries and peaches are being harvested and will be in abundance. Not only is the produce fresh, but it gives our citizens some relief from being cooped up for many months. Once you get a taste of a tree-ripened peach or a fresh picked handful of blueberries or blackberries, nothing else satisfies.
In Jacksonville, the 37th annual Tomato Fest will be underway this coming weekend. For decades the Cherokee County city was the delivery point for pickup loads of tomatoes to be sent out on rail cars for markets nationwide. A number of farmers still raise the red crop and will be at the upcoming festival. Farmers will also be selling lots of other local produce—onions, cucumbers, squash and more. The festival gives shoppers an opportunity to stock up on quality food at reasonable prices.
Once a consumer gets a taste of locally raised beef, they are hooked. A growing number of our beef producers are selling their product direct to the consumer. Only problem is a lack of processing plants to take a steer—or heifer—from the hoof to being table-ready. We use a processing plant in Madisonville to cut and wrap our beef—and have been using the Jarrett family as our go-to butcher for a number of years. And today it’s not as easy as it once was. Seems there are more farmers wanting to use such a facility. Since few plants are in East Texas, there’s a month or more wait before a slot comes open.
Buying beef from a local farmer beats buying from the local grocery store. To back up the increasing demand for nearby food, Texas A & M will spotlight grass-fed beef at a two day hands-on conference in College Station on June 24-25. A good friend of many East Texans, Dr. Ron Gill, said the dramatic increase in marketing beef directly to consumers has opened lots of doors for producers.
“The shortage of processing facilities has really hampered people’s ability to produce and sell locally produced beef,” Gill said. “We will look into this constraint on production as well as opportunities ahead to ease that problem.”
Gill noted the conference can be attended in person or virtually from home due to the Covid-19 problem. For in-person, the registration fee is $275 and for the virtual event, registration will be $200 prior to June 18. After that date, cost of each registration will be raised $50.
Flying the U.S. flag is a tradition for many of our government entities. But now the enemy is at the gates. Several state and national politicians have sanctioned the flying of Black Lives Matters and Gay Pride flags alongside our American flag. Adding to the tension is the Amazon outfit that now is selling “Blue Lives Murder” flags. Is nothing sacred to those who are dead set to do away with all things they despise?
A cattleman related a story that rings true. His college professor told his students that the best way to get into agriculture was to inherit or marry the right partner. One of the students came away with this brainstorm. “I was told to remember I could make more money in 20-minutes by whom I chose to marry that I could earn in a lifetime!"
