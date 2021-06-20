In Philippians 1:12-20, we find a wonderful example of how adversity can bring positive results in our Christian life. Here we find Paul jailed for preaching Jesus, but his being jailed has promoted the gospel.
Adversity promotes the message of the gospel: In verses 12-14, Paul tells the church at Philippi, “Brothers what has happened to me has actually resulted in the advance of the gospel.” Consider the Covid epidemic. Churches across the United States were closed, and many remain closed due to Covid. Pastors have been arrested for opposing church closure rules. The adversity that these pastors have endured has promoted the gospel and news media has given them a platform to proclaim Jesus. As a result, other pastors drew strength and opened their churches as well.
Adversity provides opportunities to witness: The Palace guards and others were coming to Christ and Paul rejoices and writes “brothers in the Lord have gained confidence and are preaching the Gospel fearlessly.” How many of you have been confronted with an opportunity and when you speak out for Jesus, others speak out as well? They draw courage from you. Someone said, being “fearless” does not actually mean living without fear. Rather, living fearlessly means coping with your fear, and proceeding in the face of it.
Adversity develops our skills in conflict resolution. In verses 15-18, Paul writes, “some preach Christ out of envy and strife, but others out of goodwill.What does it matter? Just that in every way, whether out of false motives or true, Christ is proclaimed.” As we grow in faith in God, we develop wisdom when we are confronted with those that would seek to criticize, gossip and undermine us.
Adversity promotes growth: Paul writes “because I know this will lead to my deliverance through your prayers and help from the Spirit of Jesus Christ.” Some might read this as Paul’s deliverance from his chains, but Paul is not ruling out death because in the next two sentences he speaks of his death. For growth to occur we must start with a plan. The plan should include prayer,daily Bible reading, and scripture memorization. We are living in troubled times; we shall likely see our religious freedoms continue to be attacked and maybe lost. We must profess our faith outwardly. We must know what we believe, why we believe it and be prepared to defend it.
We must consider the adversities we encounter as the training grounds where our spiritual talents are grown and developed. The great Billy Graham said, “Adversity causes some people to break. It causes others to break records. The life of a believer is one of adversity because the devil is constantly fighting God’s children to frustrate their works.” Some break, some break records. Which one will you choose to be?
God bless and take care. For questions or comments: eddieturner2502@gmail.com or join me at Norwood Heights Baptist Church, Palestine, Texas.
