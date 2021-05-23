Revelation Chapter 12 tells us in verse 7 “And there was war in heaven: Michael (the Arch Angel) and his angels fought against the dragon: and the dragon fought and his angels. And prevailed not: neither was their place found any more in heaven. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.”
It is an “historical puzzle” to me that so many people are fascinated by the mythological version of dragons. Movies, books, toys, jewelry, clothing, cutlery, why even candles and golden figurines feature dragons! We see them everywhere from tattoos to bumper stickers.
What few realize, in my opinion, is why it is that even children’s cartoons constantly focus on presenting dragons as “fun, acceptable, enjoyable, friendly and totally cool.” Psychologists know that it is possible that by careful and repetitive exposure to something horrifying – fear of that horror can be overcome.
Familiarity is a powerful influence often enough. Turn the monster into a friend and thereby unite them against a common foe. Raise a lamb with a wolf and you’ll have a lamb that trusts a wolf and opposes other sheep. So here we are in 2021 where children and adults alike think big fire breathing fanged dragons with horns are the coolest things on the planet.
In this next few articles, God willing, I would like to tell you the biblical account of the real DRAGON. It isn’t the lovable Pete’s dragon some of you remember. It isn’t the Tokyo-stomping Godzilla movie dragon either. No those are nothing compared to this. Stephen King and Hollywood haven’t in their wildest dreams imagined such a monstrosity as is coming.
The great John, prophet of God, while banished for his Christianity to a remote island, wrote the book of the Revelation of Jesus Christ. In chapter 5 he begins telling us of horrors unfathomed that are coming. He tells us of terrible and frightening books, vials, seals and of nightmarish beasts that shall rip open the earth and plague man. He tells of four dreadful horsemen that shall be unleashed upon the earth. Famine and disease, war, death and hell, The Peace Taker.
And he tells us that just as God is a trinity and man is a trinity, so too there is an unholy trinity. At its head is the monster, The Dragon {Lucifer, Satan, the Devil, the King of Tyrus, the serpent = the anti-God}.
Under his headship is another unimaginable creature that looks like a man, but it isn’t a man. It’s a thing called The Beast {the son of perdition, the little horn, the Man of Sin, the Anti-Christ}.
Lastly in this unholy trinity is a creature called The False Prophet. In Revelation, John tells us this “great red dragon” will have seven heads upon which are seven crowns and on his heads are ten horns. I am thankful to know I shall not see the Dragon in this life but I shall be present at his destruction. However I would warn you as we start this series of articles; the Dragon is very real and many millions will see him and bow before him as if he were God.
I fear the “Tale of the Dragon” is the Pinnacle of Horror. Look for Part two next week! To get ready, read Revelation and Daniel this week.
Malcolm Harrison is the Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine. Across from Pizza Hut on the Loop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.