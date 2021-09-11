FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York. The Internet Archive, a California-based organization that collects audio, moving images and Web pages for historical purposes, has put together a television news archive of that day's coverage. More than 20 channels were recorded with more than 3,000 hours of television. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)