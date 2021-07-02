Whether you light some sparklers or throw down some some pop-its, celebrating should be on the schedule for the weekend.
Camp out.
Grill out.
Play at the park.
Just be sure get out with the family or friends and soak in the joys of freedom and maybe a passing rain shower.
We’ve all endured a lot recently and it’s a good time to enjoy the outdoors.
City fireworks will begin at dark on Saturday night at Steven Bennett Park.
Get your spot early though as the loop will be shut down around 9:15 p.m. between Park Avenue and Palestine Avenue.
Bring your lounge chairs, meet local police officers as they mingle with the kids, and kids at heart, to launch the cop card program.
Sunday afternoon Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is hosting a time of freedom prayer at Reagan Park. The event will begin at noon.
And for many, Monday will complete a three-day weekend.
Don’t miss the good stuff.
The Land of Liberty—like all of life—comes with good and bad, but it is a work in progress.
However, wherever, you celebrate be grateful for the freedoms we all hold dear.
