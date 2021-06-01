By the time you are reading this, early voting will be open.
The Palestine mayoral race is headed to a runoff between Dana Goolsby and Mitchell Jordan and the early voting begins today, June 1.
During the May regular election, 1,286 people of the 9,987 registered to vote in Palestine (of the near 18,000 residents) voted among the three original candidates. That is a 13% turnout, according to Casey Brown, the Anderson County Elections Administrator.
Thirteen percent of voters narrowed the decision on the vote for mayor.
We believe that Palestine can, and should, do better when deciding on leadership for the city.
As we have made clear before, votes cast at the city and county level have an arguably greater impact on your quality of life on a day-to-day basis.
The future mayor and our city council can be the difference between running water in your home and potholes in the streets upon which you drive every day.
Still not sure who to vote for?
The Herald-Press sat down with both candidates to cover a series of questions that included the candidate’s vision for Palestine and how they plan to achieve it.
You can see these interviews online by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O47qb-_ze_g&feature=youtu.befor the Mitchell Jordan interview and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I38BkAZGL1c&feature=youtu.be for the Dana Goolsby interview. If you have any trouble typing the links, just google “Dana Goolsby Q&A” or “Mitchell Jordan Q&A.”
If you are registered in Palestine, you can vote starting today at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex at 703 N. Mallard, Suite 103B in Palestine--even if you did not vote in the May election.
Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with extended hours on June 1 and June 8. Those extended hours are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting runs from June 1 through June 8 on weekdays.
On election day on June 12, all registered voters must vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Palestine ISD Administrative Offices at 1007 E. Park Avenue.
