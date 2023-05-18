Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Anderson, Houston and Trinity Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Angelina, Trinity, Polk, Houston and Tyler Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 915 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 13.3 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&