May, what a busy month. The time for high school and college graduations across the nation.
Over the course of the next two weeks hundreds of students will graduate from Anderson County. If you want to see all of them, pick up one of our annual Graduation magazines, which will be coming out next week. They will be available at our office.
We want to congratulate all of this year’s seniors on this great accomplishment. Together you have overcome so much — everything from multiple years of a pandemic to icemaggedons to inflation rising and so much more.
But we want those fresh graduates to know that a diploma is so much more than just a piece of paper and will help you in more ways than they may realize.
You’ve joined the 83% of Texans who have achieved their high school education. While most of us are years beyond graduation, we have been given the opportunity to learn more about life, both the success and failures you face.
So here’s a little advice to help you with your new adventure, no matter what path you are choosing to take.
You live in a great nation. While it may not always seem that way when you turn on any TV news station, over its 247-year history, America has provided opportunity for millions. Unlike in some countries, everyone is given the same right to escape persecution, live in freedom, practice whatever religion they choose and pretty much say whatever you want … well maybe not on Facebook.
You also live in a great state, county and city. No explanation needed for that. Everyone knows Texas is the best.
Don’t forget the people you went to school with, even if they aren’t that close of a friend. It’s not that hard to keep up with people thanks to social media. Everyone can remember their favorite teacher, coach or principal. But it’s also important to remember your classmates. You never know where you might meet them again in the future.
Don’t be afraid to change paths if you aren’t happy walking down the one you start now. In today’s world, most people will have three or even four careers before they retire. Don’t stay somewhere you are not treated right or don’t feel is a good fit.
Your generation will play a huge role in the future of this country. Make the most of it.
