I am in the process of updating the county map I produced 15 years ago. One challenge I had mapping in Anderson County was finding over 150 roads the county does not maintain. The only identification on these roads is on the mailboxes. I went to Commissioners Court asked them to look after the interest of everyone who lives, services and visits the folks on these roads. I tried, unsuccessfully, to get on the agenda so this input was not considered.
This is what I’m suggesting:
• Each Commissioner should spend $3000 a year until a dual sided sign is installed on every non-maintained road in the County. The single face sign, the county currently uses, is hard to see when approaching the road at normal speeds. Use the same signs as Palestine.
• Use the prefix APR on non-maintained roads to cover both the private and public roads. Even though Commissioners do not need the A added to the prefix, it helps delivery, EMS, fire departments and field claims adjusters who work across county lines.
• Use numbers matching the precinct on new private and public roads from now on, as is the practice in Freestone County. In other words, Precinct 3 non-maintained roads should also start with 3 not 7 as is currently being done.
• Stop changing road numbers. The Court should vote to let roads keep their number when the county picks up their maintenance.
• Allow roads to be named and keep that name. Developers are being forced to use numbers assigned by the Commissioners.
• Adopt a dual address system for county roads as is done in Smith County. Roads, some over 100 years old, had their names taken away. Give back roads their names, otherwise history will be lost. Tony Rohne
Palestine, TX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.