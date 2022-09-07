Mayor Justin Florence kept his word. He promoted an open and transparent government, and he has delivered on that promise! If you are unable to attend the Palestine City Council meetings each month, you can purchase the Palestine Herald-Press Newspaper and it will have most everything that happened at the city council meeting within its pages. It is refreshing to witness and encounter honesty in our elected officials and our institutions.
Robert Wilburn
Palestine
Commented
