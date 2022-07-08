Don’t women have the right to control their own bodies?
Of course they do!! - up to the point of conception. With their bodies they can practice abstinence or birth control or something safe and moral to prevent pregnancy. But after conception, it is no longer just their bodies to control. There is at that point a new body (a human life) that should have the same right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as anyone else. This new life should have the same Constitutional right to due process concerning loss of life, liberty, or property as everyone else.
The Biology involved is:
Meiosis – In the reproductive organs (ovaries and testes) the cells which will become eggs and sperm undergo cellular division in which the original 46 chromosomes (23 pairs) is reduced to one half that number (23). One member of each kind of chromosome necessary to form a human life is present in that (half) cell (sperm or egg).
Conception – When the sperm and egg come together and join in the first 1/3 of the fallopian tube, they become the first complete cell of a new life (a human being).
Growth – Very soon the first cell (zygote) undergoes mitosis (duplication of the chromosomes) and cytokinesis (dividing of the cell into two cells for growth). This process continues until we have a baby – a new human being.
At what point did it become a life? It would seem that it became “a life” at conception. What other than a living organism can produce living cells?
At what point did it become a human? From the time of conception it was on the path to be a human. It was never anything else.
A woman should have the right to control her own body, but only to the point that it is only her own body.
Praise the Lord for the courage of five Supreme Court Justices to make the right decision concerning abortion. Hopefully and prayerfully America is on its way to once again being a Nation Under God.
Thomas Naismith
Alderbranch, Texas
