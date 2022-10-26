I drove the county and printed a map book in January 2008 for two reasons, map every road and make money. I am in the process of updating my maps. I bought a disk containing over 22,000 pieces of property in rural Anderson County, sorted it and compared it to the index of my 2008 map book. I have found 21 road numbers that have been changed to county road numbers. I found 180 roads that are listed as “private roads.” These are roads that are not maintained by the County. The County does not provide signs for these roads. Broken down by Precincts; Precinct 1 has 36, Precinct 2 has 73, Precinct 3 has 27 and Precinct 4 has 46. Anderson County probably leads the State of Texas in the number of roads that have no sign, and may lead Texas in the percentage of the roads in the county that are not maintained by the County.
Tony Rhone
Palestine, Texas
