I know you've all seen it laying on the ground or blowing across parking lots. Maybe you've even stepped on it a few times, but you didn't know it had a name. It's "Covid litter". In people's quest to stay healthy and stave off disease, they have created something detrimental for the world around them. I am talking about used disinfecting wipes and masks.
On a windy Thursday last week I watched as multitudes of disinfecting wipes flowed across a store parking lot onto the tree-lined, grassy adjacent property and to properties across the street on the Loop. Most of these wipes were left in grocery carts and became airborne. The masks, likely just flipped on the ground, are mostly the disposable kind with hard-to-biodegrade polyester loops These masks and wipes are both made of synthetic material and will take years to decompose. In the meantime they pollute natural landscapes, wash into sewer drains, then rivers and waterways far beyond East Texas. Aquatic animals can mistake these for food and choke on them. The loops on the masks could strangle marine life as well.
There is also another form of new litter, which I'm not sure is related to Covid, but seems to be in sync with the last two years of the pandemic. This litter is bottled water, mainly the pint-sized varieties in clear plastic. It's not only the empty bottles, but half-filled or nearly full bottles. Some of these bottles are the ones that cost over a dollar each. This bothers me not only because it's plastic thrown down into the environment but because it is wasting water. Why is water being thrown away and not saved for later use? In drought-ridden countries this would be considered immoral and downright criminal. Just because we have plenty in America, does this give us the right to throw it away?
Many people in the United States have no idea about the shortage of clean, safe drinking water around the world. In the United States and Western Europe about 97-99% of the population has access to clean water. In Sub-Saharan Africa women spend countless hours going to dirty water sources to fetch water for their families. According to the World Health Organization, one-third of the entire global population does not have access to safe drinking water. Many do not even have access to water to wash their hands. Millions of children around the world under the age of five die annually due to diarrhea and illnesses brought on by unsanitary water sources. I even read one statistic that said that more people around the world die due to unsafe water access than to heart disease. Would knowing these facts make someone think twice before they threw down their half-full bottle of water?
The pandemic will be a faint memory one day and hopefully its associative litter will wane. Yet, the "it's all about me" mindset that causes Covid litter will continue to prevail. It is our throwaway, fast food driven, instant gratification-based American lifestyle that creates polluted parking lots, curbs and gutters, back country roads, and highways. Littering is a selfish act we all pay for. TX DoT spent about $50 million for Texas highways cleanup in 2020. What a waste of money that could have gone to better public use!
Think about these things before you flip your litter down, especially that half-full bottle of safe, clean drinking water.
Elise Dean
Palestine, Texas
