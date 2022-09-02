Labor Day is a fun time for friends, families and communities to come together to raise a glass and celebrate the unofficial end of Summer and the hard work we all achieved throughout the year. Whether you celebrate the holiday weekend in the backyard, the bar, or the beach, we ask that you do it safely by choosing to plan ahead and Decide to Ride.
It’s important to remember that it’s easy to plan ahead this Labor Day weekend. Before you head out to your holiday gathering, remember to Decide to Ride to and from the festivities. By making sure you take steps to protect yourself and others, you can ensure that everyone can enjoy the holiday.
Anheuser-Busch and Ben E. Keith Beverages are proud to be a part of these special moments and are committed to helping ensure that your Labor Day traditions continue safely for years to come.
Over the last 35 years, we have worked together to invest more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol. This year, all of us at Ben E. Keith have joined forces with Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to encourage everyone in Palestine to plan ahead for a safe ride and Decide to Ride if you are drinking. You can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there.
Let’s make sure those fun times continue. This Labor Day take a rest from work and from driving. Decide to Ride and plan ahead so you can have a relaxing and safe Labor Day.
Sincerely,
Andrew Gregory
General Manager
Ben E. Keith Beverages Palestine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.