As a cancer survivor, I was encouraged to see the Palestine Herald-Press run a special piece raising awareness on how early screenings for cancer saves lives.
Although not a survivor of colorectal cancer, I have loved ones who are and each of them were directly impacted by early screenings or the lack thereof.
I would like to say “Thank you,” for your feature about colorectal cancer risk factors and sharing the importance of early screenings. I’m proud of Palestine’s very own Dr. Wilder for sharing his voice on such a critical issue and his consistent support for cancer survivors like myself and our families.
Colorectal cancer incidence rates have been increasing among adults under age 50 in the state, due in part to a lack of affordable screening options. In fact, screening rates have been drastically low across Texas even prior to the pandemic’s impacts on screenings.
Just last year, Texas cancer survivors like myself with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocated for state lawmakers to lower the age for recommended screenings from 50 to 45, updating state policy to reflect current science, and ensure follow-up colonoscopies are covered.
I was especially proud to see the measure be passed by the legislature and East Texas’ Sen. Nichols (SB 1028) and Palestine’s Rep. Harris (HB 3588) both vote for the lifesaving legislation.
I’m living proof that early detection for all cancers saves lives. My loved ones are living proof that early detection can prevent colorectal cancer and the lack of such screenings can change quality of life forever. With more Texans now able to receive their regular screenings for colorectal cancer, thousands of future deaths will be prevented.
Cynthia Kline, MEd
American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Volunteer
Texas Senate District 3
Rusk, Texas
