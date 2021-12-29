Elmwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue would like to thank our community for all the support over this crazy year. COVID-19 has been tough on all the VFD’s this year.
Elmwood VFD would like to thank all the loyal supporters, we continued to respond to 911 calls even on a skeleton crew with a few unfortunate firefighters contracting the virus we still pressed forward. Unfortunately, we have not able to host our bi-annual fundraisers.
As a Volunteer Fire and rescue dept we rely on our fundraisers and several of you in our community have continued to support us and we want to thank you. As you may know we like to display some of the items we received or purchased with the donations and grants we received, unfortunately this year we must write about it.
Here are a few things that we have added to your department. With two grants, we were awarded from the Texas Department of Forestry, we were able to purchase and outfit a high-water rescue truck that can also respond to wildland fires and medical calls. This truck can go into some areas many vehicles, and at times boats, can’t to rescue people. We also received a grant to outfit five firefighters with new personal protective bunker gear and rescue/wildland gear. Many of us are using old, outdated gear and this will help protect each of us from burns or sharp objects.
We also received three new Stihl chain saws allowing us to keep the roads clear of fallen trees.
Elmwood VFD is always looking for new volunteers to protect our community. If you or someone you know has the time, we will supply the training and equipment. Please reach out to us for more information. We meet at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night at the main station for training and our monthly business meeting is the first Tuesday of each month.
Since COVID has paused the public from attending, we are always available to answer any questions you may have.
Donations are always welcome, and we hope to continue our BBQs in 2022 stay tuned.
For more information, please check out our Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/elmwoodvfd/
Donations may be mailed to:
Elmwood VFD Main Station
110 CR 4452
Palestine, Texas 75803
Be safe and Happy New Year!
Neil Corp
Interim Treasure
Elmwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue
