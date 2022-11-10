When is someone going to do something about the homeless people sleeping on sidewalks by businesses and other places? The customers that buy your products should be first on your mind. I complained about one by a store. The manager took up for him and not a paying customer. She is letting him use the restroom at this store. She said that people have called the police and she runs them off. We pay our taxes and spend our money at your stores. If we don’t want to see homeless people piled up at your store we should not have to.
This manager went as far as to tell me, a customer, that if I did not like it to go to another store. Is this what we have to live with in Palestine? Palestine wants to be a nice community but this is not the way. Change needs to happen and soon. There has to be a something that can be done. The city and police need to step up on this problems. If the stores are going to condone this then maybe they need to be fined or gone. Maybe someone needs to be the boss and step up.
Rickey Drinkard
Palestine
Commented
