I appeared before Commissioners Court on April 25. I had driven 150 “private” roads in Anderson County that did not have a sign when I mapped the county 15 years ago. I have tried, without success, to persuade the County to put a sign on every road, as is the practice of other counties in Texas. The practice of not putting signs on non-maintained roads began about 2001 when Carey McKinney was Judge. The reason given is the County can’t improve private property. The County claims every road not maintained by the County is a private road and is private property. I pointed out of the 150 non-maintained roads, only 32 were private roads as defined In Section 541 of the Texas Transportation Code. I had labeled those APV. The other 118 were public roads as defined in Section 251 of the Code. I had labeled those APR. An example I gave of a road that had been mislabeled as Private Road 6912 was Magnolia Ferry Hills. The County did not follow a rule passed by a 1998 commissioners Court Addressing Committee and changed the name to a number. The County ignored the Code when they labeling this concrete road with 19 brick homes as a Private Road. A Committee rule stated roads with addresses should not be re-addressed. The County readdressed this road to An County Rd 2145, rather than giving the folks on this road the name back. The Committee voted to use ACR, not An County Rd. These folks would have been better off had the county left the name on the road as they do in Cherokee County. The County’s address roulette has cost us time and money. Mislabeled roads are being closed because of a gate, no trespassing sign or their bad condition.
Tony Rohne
Palestine, Texas
Commented
