On Sunday, Nov. 7, Carnegie Hall floated down from New York City and landed in Palestine’s First Presbyterian Church... or, so it sounded to this x-New Yorker, my Lyric-Soprano wife, Ruth Ledbetter Davis, as well as a mesmerized, full-house audience. In reality, "The Russian Fantasy World of Waltzes, Dreams and Fairytales" concert officially opened the For Love of Music Society 2021-2022 Season, co-chaired by Betty Martin, President, and Kay Kuser along with Rosemary Miller, special ambassador.
An all-Texas artist roster included Palestine's Leslie Hooe, vocalist, and pianist Monroe Walker, performing Russian folksongs complementing Tyler's St. John of Damascus Orthodox Choir selections from 4th C. divine liturgy which followed.
But the piano pieces that opened and closed the recital were the extraordinary icing on the program's cake. Batting first, 17-year-old Kyle Cornelison stunned the audience with his performance of Prokofiev's Dance of the Knights. Accompanied by cellist Kourtney
Newton, virtuoso Ted Powell closed out the event by gliding seamlessly through eight concert-grand keyboard etudes by Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, et al. Bravo! Bravo!
Guided by Longfellow's assertion that music is the "universal language of mankind," the Music Society is proud to bring Palestine extraordinary performances featuring exceptional talent. As a result, the spirit and character of our community is truly made all
the better by their efforts.
Pre-and post-event receptions completed this rare musical and social experience.
Can't wait until the Society's April 24, 2022, concert when "classical music and Broadway intersect!"
Kirk Davis
Palestine
