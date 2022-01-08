Letter to Editor

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, I checked into the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center about half dead. Within 24 hours I felt like I was renewed and healthy once again.

Dr. Miguel Castellanos, Dr. Philip Sneed and the cath lab, Shanna Dunn, Kellie Wilbanks, Candice Fisher (apologies to anyone I’ve missed); these people, and many others, saved my life and I thank each and everyone one of them. The employees really care and excel at their respective occupations.

In particular, Dr. Castellanos, a big and strong man with healing hands and a kind heart, took care of me as if I were royalty. He really cares about his patients.

God bless Palestine Regional Medical Center an all of its employees.

Robert Wilburn

Palestine, Texas

