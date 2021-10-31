Although I do not pay taxes in the district, Westwood ISD has held a special place in my heart for many years. My wife Judy served as principal or taught on every campus over those years. My daughter Jennifer is now an administrator. I’ve gone to many a function, seen many a game, attended many a board meeting. Westwood is the kind of district I would encourage everyone’s children to attend and all taxpayers to support. At the end of the day, that support will say a lot about taxpayer commitment to the education of its youth. Build it and they will come. Vote FOR the improvements bond.
Michael Thomason
Palestine
Commented
