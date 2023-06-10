I updated the maps I made about 15 years ago; looking for added roads and roads with new numbers. Fifteen years ago, I found 150 roads in Anderson County labeled as private roads. After searching ACAD’s records, I have found 196 private road numbers that have been issued. The County has not put a sign on a single one of these. Just to the west of the Trinity River in Freestone County heading to Oakwood are three private road signs on US 79. Freestone County Private Road 303 has a stop sign on it where it intersects US 79. Private Road 303 may have been open for public travel over 100 years. It is a public road. Freestone County has signs on private roads and numbers on locations. Perhaps, 911 tax money is paying for the signs and numbers in other counties. I have seen Private Road signs in Houston, Hill, Bosque, Limestone and Freestone
Counties in the right of way of a County Road, a Texas highway, a U.S. highway and a FM road; all easy for oncoming traffic to see. Unlike Anderson County, their numbers match the precincts. Even if there is 911 tax money to pay for the signs, Anderson County is claiming the county lawyers forbid the County from installing signs on “private property.” In the event the County’s position changes and they start putting up signs, I suggest everyone living on a private road that has no sign would write their commissioner. Tell him where your road is. Keep a copy of the letter in case something happens that could have been avoided had your road had a sign. Make sure to ask for a sign that oncoming traffic can see; day or night.
Tony Rohne
