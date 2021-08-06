Dear Editor,
I would like to draw attention to the benefits of buying local food. Our modern food industry is riddled with wasteful practices from inefficient growing methods to an equally uneconomical system of transit and delivery. Millions of semi trucks are on the road each day driving across the US to deliver food from one side of the country to the other and back again. While some parts of this system function to feed people in non-ideal growing climates, there are certainly areas where we could relieve some of this pollutive practice by shopping for our food locally.
The Palestine Farmer’s Market is a great place to find local farmers and ranchers selling their products. Other sources for finding local food suppliers include the websites pickyourown.farm and TexasRealFood.com. Just enter your zip code, and find a farm! There is also localharvest.org and the Farms Near Me page on Facebook. Whether our residents are interested in joining a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) or seeking out farmer’s markets or farm stands, we can significantly reduce our environmental footprint by supporting our local farmers.
Sustainably,
Sheryl Davis
